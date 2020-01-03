Panic As Trump Orders Killing Of Iran’s Military Commander

Social media users have reacted to the killing of Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, by a US airstrike in Iraq.

The 62-year old spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

He was killed at Baghdad airport, alongside local Iran-backed militias, early on Friday in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The killing of the Iranian military leader has led to panic of a third world war on social media.

See reactions below:

If you understand international relations, you’d know one thing. Starting a war with Iran is not like starting wars with Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. This is a whole different ball game that will not end well. I always knew Donald Trump would destroy us all to save his fat ass. — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) January 3, 2020

This is an extremely serious situation. There’s a clear danger of further violence and escalation in the Middle East. We need to engage, not isolate Iran. All sides need to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. https://t.co/ro2bJpk7jl — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2020

Tweeps.. in May I did a thread about what an Iran War would mean. This is now something I have to do again. If you are not CERTAIN that it is IDIOTIC for USA to consider a war with Iran… please please please read my thread and consider. Hold on, takes a while to set up (next) — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) January 3, 2020

Guys, don’t worry about this Iran thing. I’m sure the Kurds will help us… Oh, wait. Maybe Syria will join… no, wait. Well, at least our NATO allies will stand with us… Damnit! Well, I’m sure Jesus is on our side because… Never mind. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 3, 2020