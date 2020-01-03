Panic As Trump Orders Killing Of Iran’s Military Commander

by Olayemi Oladotun

Social media users have reacted to the killing of Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, by a US airstrike in Iraq.

General Qasem Soleimani
General Qasem Soleimani

The 62-year old spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Also Read: Thank God, Thank Trump: Fani Kayode Reacts As FG Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

He was killed at Baghdad airport, alongside local Iran-backed militias, early on Friday in a strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

The killing of the Iranian military leader has led to panic of a third world war on social media.

See reactions below:

Tags from the story
Donald Trump, General Qasem Soleimani, iran
0

You may also like

It is not the Federal government’s problem if Nigerians lack electricity – Babatunde Fashola

National Assembly official slaps senator

Sad! Emilio Sala’s dad dies three months after his passing

Pirates hijack Indian Commercial ship

Six South African rugby players feared drowned

I sold my TV and bed to go to Europe, now I’m back in Nigeria and broke – Nigerian man

Python Dance: Nigerian Army planted bombs in Nnamdi Kanu’s house – IPOB Alleges

Adediwura Blarkgold Announces Engagement 12 Years After Divorce

Atiku exit from APC is a big blow – Okorocha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *