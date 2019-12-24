Thank God, Thank Trump: Fani Kayode Reacts As FG Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, has reacted to the directive of the federal government calling for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore(publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of Revolution Now) and Dasuki Sambo(a former National security adviser).

Read Also: You Could Be Removed As AGF If Sowore Isn’t Releases: Falana To Malami

Fani Kayode in his reaction thanked God as well as Donald Trump(American President)for the FG move.

He wrote:

I am delighted to hear that the Federal Government, through Attorney General Malami, has ordered the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki and @YeleSowore. That is the way to GO!!!

Thanks be to God!

I also thank realDonaldTrump.