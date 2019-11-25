Allen Onyema: Is It A Crime To Be An Igbo In Nigeria? Fani Kayode Queries

by Eyitemi Majeed
femi Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, has cried out over what he describes as victimization of Igbo businessmen across Nigeria.

The outspoken former minister, who spoke through his official Twitter handle, made the comment in reaction to the allegations of fraud levied against Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace.

First, it was Cletus Ibeto of Ibeto Cement, then Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil, then it was Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson Motors and now it is Allen Oyema of Air Peace.

Is it a crime to be an Igbo in Nigeria?

