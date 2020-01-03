Toyin Abraham Caught Sneaking Away From Her Boring Table For A Luxurious One At An Event(Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Toyin Abraham
Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham

Actress Toyin Abraham definitely has zero chills for a dull moment in her life as this was evident at a recent event that was attended by the actress.

On arriving at the event, the actress was made to sit at a table that looks boring and unlively.

Within the blink of an eye, the actress was caught sneaking away from her table to team up with a more luxurious and happening one.

Since the video broke out, her fans have been hailing her for being so real.

Watch the video below;

to a lively table

