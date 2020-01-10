Slim Case Replies Follower Who Asked If He’ll Be OK With His Daughter Posting X-Rated Videos

Indigeneous rapper, Slim Case has replied a follower who asked if he would be pleased with his daughter posting x-rated videos when she is older.

In a bid to promote his new music, the rapper began a trend, telling his female fans to send in videos of themselves using any phallic object to pretend they are performing oral sex on a man.

Shockingly, the trend seemed well-received by women as they sent in raunchy videos which was reposted on the musician’s social media page.

A follower, who wasn’t in support of the trend, commented on one of the videos, with the words:

“Slim Case hope your daughter will do this and you will not complain. You keep posting anything they sent to you.”

Reacting to the comment, Slim Case wrote;

“She will do what’s right for her in her own time.”

See the exchange below: