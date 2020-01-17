Solskjaer Names New Man United’s Captain

by Olayemi Oladotun

Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named defender, Harry Maguire as the new captain of the club.

This is following the transfer of former club captain, Ashley Young to Inter Milan on Thursday.

The nnaming of Maguire, who joined Manchester United during the 2019 Summer transfer window comes as a surprise to many Manchester United fans.

Speaking to reporters at the Aon Training Complex on Friday ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer said Maguire is a leader and will take over from Young.

“Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it,” Solskjaer said.

