Sometimes Sick People Do Not Need Prayers – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri has taken to social media to share his views on just how powerful money is.

According to Reno, he saw the true power of money after he sent money to a sick acquaintance adding that so many sick people do not need prayers but money.

I saw the power of money when I sent money to one of my congregants who was down with malaria. The bank alert unleashed a type of enthusiasm that can only be described as anti-malarial joy! Sometimes, sick people don’t need prayer. Give them money. Money is therapeutic! Bank alerts are the sweetest sound your phone can make. But, if you have a job, you only get alerted 12 times a year. However, with a business, you can get alerts DAILY. And what a positive high it gives! Start a side business so you can get high on bank alerts!”

Thoughts anyone?

 

0

