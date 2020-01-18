National News

Stop Drinking Garri To Avoid Lassa Fever: Medical Expert

By Verity Awala

Must Read

SportsValerie Oke - 0

Arsenal Held At Emirates By Stubborn Sheffield United

Arsenal were denied the maximum three points during their domestic league fixture at the Emirates by stubborn Sheffield United...
Read more
FootballOlayemi Oladotun - 0

League Champions, Manchester City Slip Up Again In Title Race

English Premier League champions, Manchester City suffered another setback in the title defence as they were held at home...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Stop Drinking Garri To Avoid Lassa Fever: Medical Expert

Dr Boniface Okolo, Director of Public Health, Enugu State, has advised  Nigerians against consuming soaked garri to avoid contacting...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to explore all constitutional means to ensure that government respects...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

S’Court Judgement: I Am Still In Shock – Ihedioha

Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state, recently sacked by the Supreme Court as governor of...
Read more
Verity Awala

Lassa fever
Lassa fever

Dr Boniface Okolo, Director of Public Health, Enugu State, has advised  Nigerians against consuming soaked garri to avoid contacting Lassa fever.

Okolo, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Enugu, said the specie of rats that cause Lassa fever are mostly in contact with Nigeria’s most popular staple food ‘garri,’ which is gotten from cassava.

According to him, when soaked garri doesn’t require boiled water,  hence the danger as boiled water in ‘eva’ could go a long way to kill bacteria caused by pest or rodents in garri.

His words: “It is better than the cassava flakes called garri is used for ‘eba’, because of the use of hot water.

Read Also: Tears As Female Doctor Dies Of Lassa Fever In Umuahia

“We in the state health ministry are waging total war against rodents through sensitisation, that is what we are doing to ensure we do not have victim of Lassa fever in the state.

“We are also sensitising the public to ensure that their fruits and raw vegetables are properly washed if they must be consumed raw and cook to the appropriate temperature.

“The best practices for food storage should be encouraged to prevent epidemic.

”We should always make sure that we use air-tight clean plastic containers to preserve our foodstuff to avoid Lassa fever and other diseases. “

Previous articlePDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC
Next articleLeague Champions, Manchester City Slip Up Again In Title Race
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Residents Flee As Men In Military Uniform Invade Bayelsa Community

National News Verity Awala - 0
  Many residents of Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Friday fled their homes after men in military uniforms burned...
Read more

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment of the 'Amotekun' security outfit...
Read more

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

National News Verity Awala - 0
  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and has asked the federal government...
Read more

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

National News Valerie Oke - 0
  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over alleged N220 million fraud. This was...
Read more
- Advertisement -