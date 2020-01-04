U.S Vs Iran: Not Going To America Till The Draft Is Over, Says Davido

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido
Nigerian Singer, Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has stated that he won’t be going to the USA till the draft is over.

The singer made the comment in reaction to the now-viral news that American president, Donald Trump gave the order that led to the death of Iranian army commander.

The death of the military commander has since sent shock across the world with many saying it might trigger a third world war.

He wrote:

Not going to America till the draft is over !! Crazy ass Trump trynna have me shouting Shekpe from Iran.

