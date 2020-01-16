Uzodinma Is My Friend, Brother And Party Man, Says Okorocha Amid Probe

Recall that the newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma earlier on Wednesday ordered a probe into the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, Rochas Okorocha, and Ikedia Ohakim, well Rochas has declared that the new governor is his ally.

Speaking via his spokesman, Sam Onwuemeodo, he further stated that the drama that played out between the two of them during the APC gubernatorial primary is just politics and nothing more.

His words:

“There is no quarrel between Senator Rochas Okorocha and the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Whatever transpired during the APC primary election remained politics and nothing more.

“Senator Rochas Okorocha and the new governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma are brothers, friends and party men. There is no quarrel between them. They are seasoned politicians and they understood that all that happened remained politics and nothing else.”