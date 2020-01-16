Banky W Is Destined To Be A Senator, Says Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has asked singer Banky W not to give up on his political ambition adding that the ‘Lagos Party’ crooner is destined to become a senator.

Read Also: Banky W Reacts As NFVCB Suspends Sgar Rush From Showing In Cinemas

He made this known via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, 15th December.

He wrote:

@bankywellington Dont give up on your political ambition, you are destined to be a Senator in #Nigeria… ✈️✈️If #good men like you give up, then the political atmosphere in this #country will continue to be filled with fulani herdsmen vultures whose only goal for the youth in Nigeria is to steal all our money. 💰Dear #BankyW, you are not just a big brother to me, but with your help, my #acting fee in #Nollywood has risen to 2 million Naira per #movie role, 🎬thats how creative and talented you are, imagine if we have a #senator like this in #Abuja will any mumu politician bring up a nonsense hate speech bill?