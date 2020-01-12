Banky W Reacts As NFVCB Suspends Sgar Rush From Showing In Cinemas

by Michael Isaac
Banky W
Music Entertainer, Banky W

Popular Nigerian musician and actor Banky W has reacted to the suspension of Nollywood movie ‘Sugar Rush’ from showing in cinemas.

According to reports, the movie was reportedly yanked off Nigerian cinemas for ‘depicting’ the operations of EFCC in a relatively ‘poor way’.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote in part: “If you saw @sugarrushmovie and loved it, or if you planned to, please read our statements. We are very hopeful and optimistic that the film will be back on screens in a few days, so please don’t give up on us, and please stay optimistic with us…”

