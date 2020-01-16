Yemi Alade Becomes Hollandia Yogurt’s Brand Ambassador

by Eyitemi Majeed
Yemi Alade
Afro-pop artiste Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade simply known as Yemi Alade has just secured her first endorsement deal of the new year.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the singer posed with a photo of Hollandia yogurt which she captioned ‘another one’ and also used an emoji to depict that some cash followed the photo.

The 31-year-old singer who gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009 then asked if her teeming fans have tasted some Hollandia yogurt today.

She wrote:

Another one 💰💃🏽⭐…. Have you had some #HollandiaYoghurt today 🥛🥛 #2020 💥💯

