We Were Right To Have Detained Sowore, Dasuki, Despite Court Order: AGF Malami

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, says detaining Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki despite court orders for their release wasn’t wrong.

The minister said this when he appeared on an NTA programme on Thursday.

Malami, who later ordered the DSS to release Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement, and Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), said government wasn’t wrong holding them despite the court orders.

He said, “If a decision is made, or a judgement is passed, you have an option: one, absolute and unconditional compliance; two, challenge to the order by way of either an appeal against it; or asking that the order be reviewed or appealing and applying for stay of execution. ”

“So, in respect of those orders we are not comfortable with as a government, we go back to the court and have them challenged. Until that matter, that your right of challenge, is determined up to the supreme court level, the idea of you being charged with disobedience of court order does not arise.”