We Were Right To Have Detained Sowore, Dasuki, Despite Court Order: AGF Malami

by Verity Awala
Malami
Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, says detaining Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki despite court orders for their release wasn’t wrong.

The minister said this when he appeared on an NTA programme on Thursday.

Malami, who later ordered the DSS to release Sowore, convener of the Revolution Now movement, and Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), said government wasn’t wrong holding them despite the court orders.

Read Also: Dasuki, Sowore Released Out Of Compassion, Not International Pressure: Malami

He said, “If a decision is made, or a judgement is passed, you have an option: one, absolute and unconditional compliance; two, challenge to the order by way of either an appeal against it; or asking that the order be reviewed or appealing and applying for stay of execution. ”

“So, in respect of those orders we are not comfortable with as a government, we go back to the court and have them challenged. Until that matter, that your right of challenge, is determined up to the supreme court level, the idea of you being charged with disobedience of court order does not arise.”

Tags from the story
Abubakar Malami, Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki
0

You may also like

Government set to turn home of Boko Haram founder to museum

OAP, Toolz Launches Her Website Today

FG announces name of proposed New National Carrier

Corps Member, 2 Final Year Students Die In Fatal Car Accident

New Commander advises troops against Boko Haram

Man Kills his Blood Brother While Fighting Over a Land in Imo state (photos)

A man riding and clinging on the Horse of his Godfather is telling others how to kill the Horse of their Godfathers - Shehu Sanni Shades El-Rufai

”You can choose to heed to our Airbag advice or choose to heed to his Bodybag advice.” – Shehu Sanni Replies El- rufai

Military Equipment

Strange Military Equipment Intercepted By Nigerian Army In Adamawa

President Buhari ASUU

‘Buhari Not Committed To Ending Poverty In Nigeria’ ⁠— ASUU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *