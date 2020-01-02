Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Khloe Lists Out Her 2020 Resolutions (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has gotten social media buzzing after she listed out her resolutions for the new year.

The reality star pointed out that guys asking her out on social media should make sure they are rich enough to buy her a house, her dream car before coming to message her.

Also Read: If You Try Me In 2020, You Will Get It – Khloe Warns

She also went on to warn people coming into her dm to ask for one form of help or the other, pointing out that she will expose them.

Watch the video below: