Wizkid Sends Important Message To All His Fans

Multi-award winning singer Wizkid has started the day by sending a beautiful and motivational message to all his fans.

The singer took to his Twitter account to dish out a piece of advice to all of his followers to make sure they live life, then finished his message with a money sign. ”Live life! £”

Read Also: Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Be Nominated For NAACP Image Award

His post has since received massive responses from fans and his colleagues alike.

Many of his followers believe to do that they need money as money will help them secure the things needed to live a good life.

This is coming days after it was revealed the singer has become the first Nigerian to snag a NACCP Image Award nomination.