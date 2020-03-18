Actors Guild President Defends Senator Abbo’s Appointment As Patron (Video)

Entertainment

By Olayemi Oladotun

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, has defended the decision of the guild to appoint Senator Elisha Abbo, as one of its patrons.

Recall that veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, expressed her displeasure over the decision of the guild to appoint Senator Abbo as their patron.

Also Read: Actress Hilda Dokubo Reacts As Senator Abbo Becomes Patron Of Actors Guild

This was followed by another criticism of the decision by Kate Henshaw.

Reacting to the criticism in an interview with PlusTV, Rollas asked if anyone is holier than Senator Abbo who has apologised for his action.

He said there are better ways Hilda Dokubo could have registered her displeasure instead of going on social media to call the guild out.

Watch the interview below:

