AGN Calls For Meeting Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment As Patron

Following the face-off between members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over the appointment of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron, the association has called for a reconciliation meeting.
Information Nigeria recalls that Hilda Dokubo had called out the guild over Abbo’s appointment, supported by Kate Henshaw.
Their outcry triggered a response from the association president Emeka Rollas, where he blasted both Hilda and Kate.
However, in order to reconcile their differences, the guild has issued a press release, a copy obtained by Nollygistv, via AGN PRO, Monalisa Chinda.
The press release calls for an emergency meeting where all the issues and welfare of members will be addressed.