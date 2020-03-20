Metro News

Anambra Pregnant Woman Discovers Boyfriend Is Married, Poisons Self

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

A 20-year-old woman named Oluchi Akabilo has reportedly tried to kill herself in Anambra after discovering that her boyfriend is married to someone else.

Confirming the incident, Haruna Mohammed, the state Police Public Relations Officer revealed that she took some liquid substance believed to be poisonous after making the discovery.

His words:

“On the 19/3/2020 at about 4pm, there was a report at Awada Police Station that a young girl later identified as one Oluchi Akabilo, 20, of Azia Street, Ngbuka-Obosi, allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be insecticide in a bid to take her own life.

“The young girl allegedly got pregnant in a relationship with one Chinedu, surname unknown, who unknown to her is married with children.

Read Also: Why We Impounded Vehicle Conveying Pregnant Woman In Labour – FRSC

“She became devastated upon the discovery of the marital status of her boyfriend. And to make matters worst, she was abandoned by the same man.

“The victim decided to buy poison to kill herself with part of the N10,000 allegedly given to her by the boyfriend to abort the pregnancy.

“She was rushed to the Hospital in Onitsha by the Police for medical attention and doctors are making frantic efforts to save her life.

“Investigation into the incident has commenced and effort is ongoing to get the fleeing boyfriend apprehended in order to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

