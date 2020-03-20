“People Who Attended AMVCA Should Be Quarantined” – Exposed Celebrity Photographer Raises Alarm

A yet-to-be identified celebrity photographer, who was present at the 2020 African Movie Viewers Choice Awards, claims he might have infected the guests at the event.

A chat between the man and his friend, which got leaked online, reveals that he is sick and might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The celebrity photographer also sent a mail to blogger Stella Dimokokorkus which reads;

”The Whatsapp screenshots going around was my conversation with my friend. I have attached my own screenshot as evidence. I am no longer feeling unwell. I went to Lagoon hospital in VI to get tested yesterday and was referred to the Lagos state government.

I have spoken to the Commissioner of health (screenshot included) and will get tested today.

Until the results are out people who attended the AMVCA should remain quarantined”.

