Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State government says it has quarantined a family of five at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state commissioner for health, Ahmed Yahaya, stated this on Friday during a press conference in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, the five family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun State on Thursday showed some symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus hence they voluntarily brought themselves up for isolation.

The commissioner noted also that blood samples of the five suspected COVID-19 cases have been taken to the National Disease Control Centre in Abuja for test.

He said the results will be available hopefully by Saturday, but that the family would remain in their isolation pending when the results from the specimens taken from them to Abuja would be out for further action.