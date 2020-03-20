LifestyleHealth and Food

Coronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa

By Verity Awala

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
Verity Awala

The Nasarawa State government says it has quarantined a family of five at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for suspected Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state commissioner for health, Ahmed Yahaya, stated this on Friday during a press conference in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, the five family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun State on Thursday showed some symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus hence they voluntarily brought themselves up for isolation.

The commissioner noted also that blood samples of the five suspected COVID-19 cases have been taken to the National Disease Control Centre in Abuja for test.

Read Also: Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager test positive for coronavirus – See how e happun

He said the results will be available hopefully by Saturday, but that the family would remain in their isolation pending when the results from the specimens taken from them to Abuja would be out for further action.

 

Previous articleRobbers Hijack Car; Leave One Of Their Members Behind (Video)
Next articleAnambra Pregnant Woman Discovers Boyfriend Is Married, Poisons Self
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Before You Stock Up On Chloroquine, Here’s What You Should Know

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Since the US president, Donald Trump stated that Chloroquine, is effective for the treatment of Covid-19, many Nigerians have cleared it from the shelves...
Read more

Coronavirus: Gov Makinde Urges Oyo Residents To Maintain Proper Hygiene

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has taken to his official Twitter handle to address the general public following the scare of coronavirus which has...
Read more

No Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja – NCDC Debunks Rumours

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied reports that a fresh case of coronavirus has been reported in Apo, Abuja. The NCDC...
Read more

Coronavirus: Africa Must Wake Up – WHO

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has tasked Africa to step up its measures in curtailing the spread of coronavirus.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -