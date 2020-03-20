Trending

Robbers Hijack Car; Leave One Of Their Members Behind (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Moment robbers hijacks a car, then leave one of their members behind lailasnews
Scene from robbery

A new video has emerged on social media capturing the moment some dare-devil robbers left one of their members behind after snatching a car.

In the video, after the robbers snatched the car from the owner, they made attempts to escape from the scene and one of them was slowing them down.

Read Also: I Thought They Were Robbers: Adeniyi Johnson Cries Out Over Birthday Surprise From Wife During Midnight Prayer (Video)

Not minding him, the rest of the squad zoomed off while he was made to run dearly in order to catch up with them.

Watch the video below:

Previous articleNiger Records First Coronavirus Case
Next articleCoronavirus: Family Of Five Quarantined In Nasarawa
