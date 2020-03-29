Metro News

Angry Youths Burn Down Police Station In Katsina

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Some protesting youth in Kusada, Katsina State, have burnt down a Police station as well as seven cars, two motorcycles, and a generator, TheNation reports.

According to the report, the youth were protesting that the Police prevented them from observing their prayers on Friday.

Katsina State
Photos From The Scene

The police’s actions, however, were in compliance with the state government directive on checking the spread of COVID-19.

READ ALSO –  ‘Revenge Killings In Katsina State Unacceptable’ – Buhari

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed on the town, while arrests have also been made by the Police.

The angry youths, however, are expressing their anger after having their prayer session disrupted by the police.
