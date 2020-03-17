Buhari, Diri Meet In Presidential Villa

Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri has met with president Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja for the first time since he became governor.

Speaking with the state house correspondence shortly after the meeting, Douye stated that he only came to see Buhari whom he described as the father of the nation for the first time since he became governor.

Diri, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was handed victory by the Supreme Court following inconsistencies in the document presented for nomination by the running mate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Biobarakum Degi-Eremienyo.

His words:

“Since I resumed as Governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation.

“Today, I just did that to come and see the father of our country and to work with the Federal Government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state. That is what informed my visit to Mr President today.”

On the kind of reception he Buhari provided for him, Diri stated: “Mr President received me as one of h.is sons, as a governor of a state and he received me very warmly, I am very satisfied with the reception.