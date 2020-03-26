General NewsWorld news

Clergyman In Pope’s Residence Infected With Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, a clergyman who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis has been infected with coronavirus.

The Italian was reported Thursday to have tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised.

Several Italian newspapers with reputable sources in the Vatican said the clergyman has lived for years in the Saint Martha’s guesthouse.

Pope Francis, 83, also uses the building as his residence, to take his meals and for private meetings.

Pope Francis has remained largely secluded since coming down with a cold at the end of last month.

