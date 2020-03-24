Coronavirus: Akeredolu Orders Civil Servants To Work From Home, Bans Public Gatherings

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has banned political, social and religious gatherings in the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo the decision was reached during state Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

Akeredolu emphasized that the move became necessary in order to ensure that residents of the state were well protected.

In the same vein, gatherings in beer parlours and clubs across the state have also been banned, while civil servants on grade level 1-12 were also directed to stay at home.

Information Nigeria recalls that the country has confirmed 40 cases of coronavirus; with one death recorded so far.