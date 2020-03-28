Coronavirus: Enugu State Close Its Borders, Markets After Recording First Case

The Enugu State Government has announced the closure of its borders and markets, just after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state.

In a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, it was gathered that the order on closure of all land borders and inter-state transportation will be effected from 6 pm on Tuesday, March 31.

Markets exempted from the closure include “those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent handwashing with soap, use of sanitizer and social distancing.”