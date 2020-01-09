Rachael Okonkwo Becomes Enugu State Ambassador On Youth Development

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has just bagged an appointment from the Enugu state government.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joy Helen took to her Instagram page to announce that Rachael has been appointed as an ambassador in Enugu State on youth development.

Sharing a picture of the latest Enugu State ambassador with the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the veteran actress wrote:
“Well deserved.. Enugu state Ambassador on youth development. It can only be God
@rechaelokonkwo Ugo oma …child of grace.”

See her post below:

Rachael Okonkwo
Joy Helen’s post
