Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Warns Against Kissing, Hugging In Taraba

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has advised people of the State to desist from kissing of partners, hugging and handshakes.

The Governor made this statement when addressing citizens of the state on preventive measures against Coronavirus.

The governor directed that all private and public schools within the State should close on or before 24th of March.

“All public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are hereby directed to close down on or before March 2020.

The governor also placed a ban on gathering of more than 20 people.