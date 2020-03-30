Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Abuja oversaw the evacuation process which is part of the Israeli government’s effort to protect its citizens from contacting coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking to newsmen at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Kreiman stated that the evacuation became necessary due to the global increase in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO – Israel Adesanya Maintains Unbeaten Record, Defeats Yoel Romero

The Israeli nationals were evacuated on a direct flight to Israel by a private Nigerian airline, making it the first time there will be a direct flight to the country from Nigeria. Passengers onboard the aircraft include embassy staff and others working for private companies in Abuja.