Coronavirus: Naeto C And Family Attend Church Amidst Pandemic

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Naeto C, Nicole Chikwe
Naeto C, Nicole Chikwe

With the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world and the FG placing a ban on gatherings, rapper Naeto C and his family somehow made it to church.

The rapper’s wife took to her page to share her family’s church services with her followers saying they attended service in their home.

Read Also: I Depend On You – Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Husband, Naeto C

She wrote;

”Today, our family ‘attended’ Mass by watching the live stream from Holy Cross Cathedral on the Lumen Christi channel.⁣⁣
⁣⁣
It was a bit difficult getting the kids to follow the Mass properly at first, but because Naeto and I were taking it super seriously (even down to wearing our usual church clothes), they got into it about halfway through. I miss going to Church, but I’m thankful to still be able to worship God with my family.⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Praying for you all today, please stay safe, STAY INSIDE, and try to catch a live stream of Mass or your regular church service today ❤️❤️⁣

P.S- we will discuss how Marobi has joined his Father’s no smiling in pictures campaign at a later date 😂😂😂 ⁣”

