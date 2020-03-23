National News

Coronavirus: Nigerian Baptist Convention Postponed

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has announced postponement of its annual convention that attracts thousands of delegates over the Coronavirus outbreak in the world.

The rotational convention was scheduled to hold at its international centre on Lagos-Ibadan expressway between April 18 to 23.

In a memo by its President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, who also doubles as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the convention postponement was informed by ban on social and religious gatherings by the government.

He also urged members of the Baptist Convention to follow laid down procedures to avoid contracting the virus.

