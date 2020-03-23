Metro News

Coronavirus: Governor Umahi Bans Burials, Weddings In Ebonyi

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has announced a ban on the conduct of weddings, conferences and burials in the State.

The governor, represented by the deputy governor, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, made this known while addressing traditional rulers, exco- members, prominent stakeholders during a town hall meeting that took place at the Akanu- Ibiam international conference centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state Capital.

The governor ordered security agencies to arrest anyone who defaults.

Also Read: COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

The deputy governor revealed that the decision to ban all burials, weddings and other social gatherings within one month was reached after a wide consultation by the governor Chief David Umahi, to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state

