Coronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Nigerian finance and economic expert, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to reports of several religious and social gatherings across many African states.

Taking to Twitter, she explained in numbers the current state of Africa as it concerns to global pandemic of the Coronavirus.

Mrs Okonji also pointed out that Africa is closely losing in containing the spread of the virus.

READ ALSO –  Moment President Buhari Met With Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Photos)

On Twitter, she wrote in part: “…Still too many reports and videos of too many people gathering in church’s, mosques and markets…”

See Her Post Here:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Mrs Iweala’s Post

