Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu Thanks Buhari For N1billion Grant

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a 1 billion Naira grant for his state towards the fight against coronavirus.

The governor made this known in a tweet on Friday, in response to the president’s tweet.

The president had in a tweet announced that the grant was given to Lagos being the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria.

Buhari said: “The immediate release of a 10 billion Naira grant to Lagos State, which remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

“This grant will enable Lagos increase its capacity to control and contain the outbreak, while also supporting other States with capacity-building.”

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Thank you, Your Excellency, President @MBuhari for understanding the critical role Lagos plays.

“With the approved grant to Lagos state and other measures initiated, we believe we can increase our capacity and contain the spread of #COVID19.”