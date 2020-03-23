National News

Coronavirus: Things May Get Worse, FG Tells Nigerians

By Valerie Oke

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture says things may get worse than it already is, regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, while urging all hands to be on deck against the fight.

According to him: “The truth is that things may yet get worse than it is now, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.”

He said tougher decisions might yet be on the way to contain the disease, “but whatever decision is taken will be in the best interest of Nigerians.

Read Also: Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the government at all levels to defeat this coronavirus.

” The minister said; “those who will not cooperate by submitting to the authorities, as required, the government will use all lawful means at its disposal to trace and bring them in. “Having now shut our gateway airports, the biggest assignment for us is contact tracing to find all those who may have come into contact with those who have the disease.”

