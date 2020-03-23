Nigerian Government Is Not Ready For Coronavirus: Deji Adeyanju

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed that the Federal Governement is not ready to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

He made this statement on his Twitter handle while lamenting about the strategies being used by the government and lack of testing kits and laboratories.

He went on to express that the refusal to observe precaution could spell doom for the country.

While noting that only a national lockdown can stop the spread of this virus, he urged the government not to allow the country’s situation to turn to that of Italy.

See his tweet below: