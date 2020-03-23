Trending

Nigerian Government Is Not Ready For Coronavirus: Deji Adeyanju

By Olayemi Oladotun

National News

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has expressed that the Federal Governement is not ready to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

He made this statement on his Twitter handle while lamenting about the strategies being used by the government and lack of testing kits and laboratories.

Also Read: COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

He went on to express that the refusal to observe precaution could spell doom for the country.

While noting that only a national lockdown can stop the spread of this virus, he urged the government not to allow the country’s situation to turn to that of Italy.

See his tweet below:

