Metro NewsBusiness News

COVID-19: Lagos Orders Closure Of Food Markets, Stores From Thursday

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus.This...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.According to a study by France...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of markets in Lagos as efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State intensifies.

The Governor said all markets not selling essential commodities such as medical supplies, water, foodstuff amongst others should be closed.

Also Read: BREAKING: Lagos Orders All Participants Of AMVCA To Go Into Isolation

Sanwo-Olu made this known during a live press conference on Tuesday.

The order is scheduled to take effect from Thursday, March 26 and it would last for seven days.

The Governor revealed that it is not a total lockdown of the State.

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities. We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos.

“This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance,” he said.

Currently, there are 42 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, with most in Lagos.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Adesua Etomi Appeals To AMVCA Attendees To Stay Indoor
Next articleAbba Kyari: Buhari Is A Victim Of His Own Misgovernment – Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: Access Bank Shuts Down VI Branch After Customer Tests Positive

Business News Verity Awala - 0
Access Bank Plc has temporarily shutdown its Ligali Ayorinde branch for thorough disinfection after a customer who visited the branch on Monday, March 16,...
Read more

‘N380 Forex Rate Not Devaluation Of Naira’ – Emefiele

Business News Michael Isaac - 0
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has made a clarification on the decision to peg the exchange rate of the Naira...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Shuts Down Three International Airports

Business News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has ordered the shut down of three international airports as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly...
Read more

Coronavirus: Air Peace Downsizes Flight Operations

Business News Valerie Oke - 0
Air peace has announced that the airline is downsizing flights activities as a precautionary means against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The chief operating...
Read more
- Advertisement -