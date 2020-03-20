Sanwo-Olu Orders Closure Of Nightclubs, Bars

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of nightclubs, bars, lounges and other social gatherings in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governor stated this during a briefing on Friday, March 20, 2020

Sanwo-Olu said;

“We have directed immediately the suspension of gatherings of not more than 50 people.

“With due consultation, we announce the closure of all our public and primary schools in Lagos State with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

“All our tertiary institutions are hereby also directed to shut down immediately.”

“This means that gatherings around our event centres and clubs, both day clubs and night clubs, bars etc are also affected by this directive.

Read Also: Coronavirus: NAFDAC Approves Production Of Chloroquine For Clinical Trial

‘’In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering.’