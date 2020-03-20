Entertainment

Actress Eniola Badmus Finally Returns To Nigeria

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has finally returned to Nigeria days after she took to social media to express her fear over the coronavirus pandemic while in the UK.

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

Information Nigeria recalls the actress revealed she was afraid of stepping out or hanging out with her friends and she couldn’t wait to get to Lagos state.

The 42-year-old actress, in a recent post, could not hide how excited she is to be back in the country on Friday.

Read Also: Mercy Aigbe Makes Jest Of UK, US, China Returnees

However, she didn’t reveal whether she is under self-isolation.

See the full post below:

