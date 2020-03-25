COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lock down of the state following move by a coronavirus infected person to sneak into the state.

He made this known in a statement on his official twitter handle shortly after the person was nabbed.

He wrote: “The council has therefore taken the following painful decisions:

“With effect from 6pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020 , the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will not be open to air traffic.

“While we may not have the right to stop flights from entering Port Harcourt, we cannot allow anybody coming from the airport to enter our State. We are confident that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other federal agencies will cooperate with us.

“All Land and Sea Borders will be closed.

“Vehicular movements in an out of the state have been banned. In essence, no vehicle will leave Rivers State for any other State and no vehicle will be allowed to enter the state.

“Let me reiterate that the situation we are facing requires drastic measures because coronavirus has ravaged many countries.

“Security Agencies have been empowered to strictly enforce this directive. There will be no room for sacred cows because the virus is no respecter of persons.

“I announced the setting up of Surveillance Posts at our land and sea borders, beginning from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“I also informed you that after due consultations with Religious Leaders, all forms of open worship including crusades and vigils were banned.

“Public Burials and weddings were prohibited, while public parks, night clubs and Cinemas were directed to close down.”

