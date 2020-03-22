National News

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that can help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

He added that countries like China, Italy and the likes have been using the drug to treat their citizens.

The letter reads:

“We have confirmed that the Cuban drug known as ‘Recombinant Human Interferon Alpha 2B’ developed by Cuba has so far proven to be the most effective weapon against COVID-19.

“Apart from the Chinese Government which has chosen ‘Interfron Alpha 2B’ as one of the drugs for combating COVID-19, the Italian Government has adopted it and secured the services of Cuban doctors along with Chinese experts in combating the dreaded disease.”

“Similarly, other Latin American, Caribbean and European countries are reported to have requested the Cuban drug and also help from Cuban medical professionals to fight the COVID-19 scourge,” he said.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on you to use your good offices to confirm the efficacy of the Interfron Alpha 2B’ and recommend same for the treatment of COVID 19.

“Having regards to the selfless role of the Cuban medical professionals in eradicating the Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2017 we call without any further delay. The health of humanity should not be sacrificed on the alter of ideological disputation,” he added.

