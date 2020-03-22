COVID-19: Nigerians Drag COZA For Allegedly Holding Church Service

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has been severely dragged online after he announced that his church will be holding services in its two branches in Abuja.

COZA had announced amid restrictions placed on social gatherings and worship centres by the federal government following confirmation of cases of the deadly disease in the country, that service will be held on Sunday.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo made the announcement on Instagram writing; ”Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa.

“Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service. Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol-based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence…”

Information Nigeria could not immediately verify if the church actually held service on Sunday.