Trending

COVID-19: Nigerians Drag COZA For Allegedly Holding Church Service

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Cuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG

Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) has written a letter to the federal government stating that Cuba has drugs that...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, Girlfriend Test Positive For Coronavirus

Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to coronavirus.The Argentina international announced the news on Saturday....
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Ogun Govt Reveals Identity Of Female Doctor Who Suspected Index Case

The Ogun State Government has acknowledged and appreciated the young female doctor who identified the first coronavirus case in...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has been severely dragged online after he announced that his church will be holding services in its two branches in Abuja.

COZA  had announced amid restrictions placed on social gatherings and worship centres by the federal government following confirmation of cases of the deadly disease in the country, that service will be held on Sunday.

Read Also: “There Is WhatsApp Chat Evidence” – Timi Dakolo On COZA Rape Saga

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo made the announcement on Instagram writing; ”Hello family, we are geared up to excitedly receive you tomorrow 22nd of March by 7:30am at our #CentrePointCampus, Evelyn Event Centre, Gwarinpa.

“Worshippers can be assured of our unwavering commitment to a clean and conducive environment for service. Your safety is paramount to us and we are complying with the directives of the FCT Administration by ensuring: 1) Temperatures are measured using electronic thermometers 2) Availability of alcohol-based sanitizers 3) A considerable space between worshippers 4) Effective Air Flow Systems 5) Above all, the Blood of Jesus severes us from this pestilence…”

Information Nigeria could not immediately verify if the church actually held service on Sunday.

Previous articleCOZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori
Next articleCuba Has Drugs To Fight Coronavirus, Falana Writes FG
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COZA Should Be Closed Down If It Holds Service: Audu Maikori

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Following the news that the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is set to hold its church service despite the federal government's directive that gathering...
Read more

Coronavirus: Federal Allocation For March, April Should Be Shared To The Masses- Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advocated for federal allocation for the month of March and April to be shared directly to the masses...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reveals Why Anyone Should Get Married

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of the man who found his wife cheating and discovered that one of two of...
Read more

Man Reveals How His Friend Found Out His First Child Isn’t His

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share the story of his friend who just got divorced.According to the man, his friend just...
Read more
- Advertisement -