“There Is WhatsApp Chat Evidence” – Timi Dakolo On COZA Rape Saga

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has just revealed that there is a WhatsApp chat evidence to further back up his claims against COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo and his people.

Trouble started after a 2019 video which saw London-based Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo showing support for COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, saying he has the full calling from God surfaced online.

Ashimolowo said that anyone who rises against the man of God shall be defeated and disgraced.

Reacting to the video, Timi Dakolo revealed that it is the same Ashimolowo who called him last year and flew to Nigeria to arrange a meeting with him. He added that he has WhatsApp conversations to back his claims.

