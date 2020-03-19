Metro News

EFCC Arrests 12 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

The suspects are Babatunde Omiyale, Salau Olumide, Akinsanya Ridwan Olamide, Akinola Eniola, Bashir Abdulbasit, Jide Owolabi, Kolade Balogun, Salawu Oluwadamilare, Akinola Opeyemi, Adewumi Johnson, Abiola Adedeji and Salawu Victor.

They were arrested at locations within the Ilorin Metropolis based on intelligence reports gathered by the EFCC over their fraudulent activities.

READ ALSO – EFCC Arrests 42 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ogun

Officials also recovered several Laptops and mobile phones during the raids.

More Photos Here:

EFCC Arrests Internet Fraudsters
Recovered Items By The EFCC

