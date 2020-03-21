Entertainment

‘I Didn’t Attend AMVCA’ – Alex Unusual Reacts To Rumours Of Coronavirus

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Alex Unusual
Former BBNaija Housemate Alex Unusual

2018 BBNaija housemate Alex Unusual has reacted to the rumours about a celebrity photographer who tested positive for coronavirus before attending the AMVCA awards.

Alex took to her IG page to share a video saying she did not attend the event but only took photos and went back to her room.

Read Also: Stay Away From Me” — Alex Unusual Warns (Photo)

” I didn’t go for AmvcA 😒). Sneaking in now that people are asleep to say something because my own always puts me in trouble when people are awake 😒. I would have shut up o but, 🗣🗣I forcefully stayed home yesterday and I almost lost my sanity to boredom which lit a “justdoit candle in my brain. This is me walking into this weekend with no fear because I heard Coro bobo attended #amvca2020 . Can’t tell how true it is but I know I didn’t leave my room except to that corridor to “smark pishure” and when I sneaked back into my car with my one toe and drove straight home. I didn’t go close to the hall neither did I step into the party and so did many of our celebrirrrrriiieess so don’t even face me 😏. Although I had an after parrry in my room with my parrry rice and Aladdin. See darlings, let’s just stay clean and safe. #socialdistancing 🙏🏾. #stayathomechallenge Day 1.
Forgive me @medlinboss for wasting this dress. Meanwhile, dm @medlincouturecollection dress available for order.
Wait wait wait 😭😭. I said hi to people before I got to my room 🙆🏾‍♀️. Even in the elevator!!!!! Oh my God !! I’m self isolating 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️. #myamvca vlog will be on Youtube soon sha. If you troll me this night, you are either a witch or a wizard or both. *drops mic 🎤 *. Ehen , @nancyisimeofficial did I hug or shake or wave ? @beverly_osu did I …….😫😫. I can’t even remember who and who I hugged. I even went for @swankyjerry ‘s and met party. Mtchew , what am I even saying?, I’m not going out again 😭😭😭. #temporarypost maybe. #coronavirus

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-g2bEHFGL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

