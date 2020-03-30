Entertainment

I Will Personally Sue You – Comedian Funnybone Threatens Photographer

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

 

Funnybone
Nigerian Comedian Funnybone

Comedian Funnybone has tested negative to coronavirus despite having attended the AMVCA.

The funnyman took to his IG page to share this with his followers but added that he will be suing Seun O for attending the award show despite knowing that he is sick.

Read Also: ‘I Won’t Get Married If I Keep Comparing Ladies To My Mom’ – Comedian Funnybone

Funnybone whose real name is Stanley Chibuna wrote, ” 14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question , Stanley hope you are good ? Are you coughing ?
Well I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace. I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE. So fam I am well, alive and safe. Stay safe and be safe. Meanwhile before I forget oga SEUN who arrived from London sick and yet decided to turn up for Amvca . Pls get well soon o and recover fast if nobody will . I will personally sue you to court. But first get will soon you hear.”

