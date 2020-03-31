LifestyleHealth and Food

‘Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Palm Oil, Does NOT Prevent Coronavirus’ – NCDC Warns

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned against the myths some Nigerians have about the coronavirus disease.

The NCDC in a post shared on Twitter warned that the consumption of lemon, ginger, garlic, palm oil doesn’t protect or prevent coronavirus.

The agency also stated that drinking or spraying of disinfectants all over one’s body doesn’t kill coronavirus.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Mercy Johnson Advises Fans To Adopt Necessary Safety Measures

Nigerians are hereby urged to practise simple methods of preventing the spread of the virus by simply washing the hands for at least 20 seconds, using nose masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.

Previous articleSenator Dino Melaye Explains Lockdown In Bits (Photo)
Next articleVan Gogh Painting Worth £5m Stolen From Dutch Museum
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Smokers Risk Complications From Coronavirus: Experts

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) have said that smokers are more at risk of developing fatal complications from coronavirus.This was...
Read more

COVID-19: Not All Hand Sanitisers Can Kill Virus — Pharmacist

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A pharmacist, Mr Ayobambo Fajuyitan, on Tuesday cautioned Nigerians against using hand sanitisers with low alcohol content in preventing COVID-19.“Not all hand sanitisers in...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Reveals Plans To Create 1000-Bed Space Isolation Centre In Abuja

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Ministry Of Health has revealed its plans to create about one thousand bed space isolation and treatment centers in Abuja.This was announced...
Read more

25-Year-Old US-Based Nigerian Dies Of Coronavirus

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
Students at Western Michigan University are mourning after a 25-year-old Nigerian Chemical Engineering student, Bassey Offiong, died of COVID-19 on Saturday in Detroit, according...
Read more
- Advertisement -