‘Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Palm Oil, Does NOT Prevent Coronavirus’ – NCDC Warns

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned against the myths some Nigerians have about the coronavirus disease.

The NCDC in a post shared on Twitter warned that the consumption of lemon, ginger, garlic, palm oil doesn’t protect or prevent coronavirus.

The agency also stated that drinking or spraying of disinfectants all over one’s body doesn’t kill coronavirus.

Nigerians are hereby urged to practise simple methods of preventing the spread of the virus by simply washing the hands for at least 20 seconds, using nose masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.