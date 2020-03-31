Senator Dino Melaye Explains Lockdown In Bits (Photo)

Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, has shared in detail what it means to be in lockdown for different people.

The senator took to Twitter to announce that the lockdown is a period for people to celebrate and be happy.

He also pointed out that it may mean different things for different people.

According to the senator, If you’re staying at home, broke and with a trouble wife, you’re in lockdown.

Melaye also said that if you are with the money that you can’t use, you are in isolation.

See His Post Here: