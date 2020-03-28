‘Mercy Stands Out From Other BBNaija Housemates’ – Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has shared just how much a mercenary he is in his new post about BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

The actor who has been falling in and out of love with Mercy pointed out that Mercy is just equally spiritually strong like Genevieve.

Mr Maduagwu also pointed out that Mercy also stands out from the crowd, unlike other housemates.

Sharing on Instagram, Mr Maduagwu wrote: “Mercy always stand out from the crowd of ex #bbnaija2019 housemate because she has the spiritual maturity of @genevievennaji Mercy will never join others to #travel out to #UK during the outbreak of #coronavirus, and then return to #Nigeria again, what is she looking for?”

